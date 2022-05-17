Previous
Congrads Nadya! by ingrid01
On Tuesday, Nadya, Baloo and I drove to Dallas. Because we didn't have a lot to do on Tuesday we stopped by Lou Ann. It was a lot of fun meeting her! She posted our photo shortly after it was taken...
https://365project.org/louannwarren/365-plus/2022-05-18
I was simply to busy... but... I am using Nadya's laptop now and hope to be back regularly in June!

Because Baloo is a young dog and loves the car, we took him with us. Dino stayed at home with a neighbor looking after him.

In the evening we had a walk over the university campus and liked this photo!

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Esther Rosenberg ace
fantastic !
May 30th, 2022  
