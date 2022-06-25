Previous
Next
Dust and sand! by ingrid01
Photo 2872

Dust and sand!

Also in McKinney Falls State Park. Baloo was hot, but he seemed so happy to lay in the sand! He doesn't like grass too much... :)
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
788% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise