Lace factory Museum

My mom visited this little Lace Factory Museum a few years ago with my dad and wanted to visit it again.

It is not a big museum, but a lovely place. I got inspired and bought really cheap 10 lace bobbins. Now looking into lacemaking, 10 bobbins is not a lot, so I might need to go back there you can get them on Amazon but they cost 10x more!

Anyway starting with 6 bobbins on a YouTube tutorial and a lot of other stuff to do, I might not need them soon :)