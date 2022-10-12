Previous
Haterse Vennen by ingrid01
Photo 2978

Haterse Vennen

is the name of this area. My grandparents lived close by and as a child I visited often. I visited a friend and we walked her dog her. Catching up in a morning was so much fun that I took only 2 photos!
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Ingrid

Susan Wakely ace
Very nice rural area.
October 23rd, 2022  
