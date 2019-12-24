Previous
The Nativity by jb030958
The Nativity

This Nativity is roughly 63 years old. It was my parents first Nativity and it has been ours for quite some time. It’s very fragile and the plastic statues have seen better days, but it holds so many happy memories for me.
Jennie B.

@jb030958
