The Nativity
This Nativity is roughly 63 years old. It was my parents first Nativity and it has been ours for quite some time. It’s very fragile and the plastic statues have seen better days, but it holds so many happy memories for me.
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
Jennie B.
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Tags
christmas
,
scene
,
nativity
