Photo 79
I’m ready
Happy New Year! 🎆🎊🎈
Setting some goals for myself. Wishing you all health and happiness!
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
calendar
goals
journals
JackieR
ace
Looks like diet and exercise on the books!!
January 1st, 2021
