Daughters
Daughters for the letter "D". That's Michelle (30) on the left and Christine (36) on the right. ❤
4th May 2020
4th May 20
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Tags
d
,
alphabet
,
daughters
