Previous
Next
297 / 365
Baby Boy
Today our 3rd grandchild was born! He is still not named probably because his mom and dad can't agree on a name. Anyway he arrived at 1:14 a.m. , weighing 8 lbs, 4ozs; 21 1/4" long.
11th August 2020
11th Aug 20
2
0
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
382
photos
48
followers
34
following
81% complete
View this month »
290
291
292
293
294
295
296
297
Latest from all albums
85
291
292
293
294
295
296
297
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birthday
,
baby boy
,
grandchild
Kathy
ace
Congratulations!
August 12th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Congratulations! Of course that had to be your picture of the day!
August 12th, 2020
