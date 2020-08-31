Previous
“I wish”..... by jb030958
316 / 365

“I wish”.....

that we could have stayed on the beach a bit longer. Aug20words
31st August 2020 31st Aug 20

Jennie B.

ace
@jb030958
Milanie ace
Can I join? Neat composition
August 31st, 2020  
KV ace
I always feel that way too!
August 31st, 2020  
Cazzi ace
A clever idea to end your August calendar.
August 31st, 2020  
