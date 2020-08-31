Sign up
316 / 365
“I wish”.....
that we could have stayed on the beach a bit longer. Aug20words
31st August 2020
31st Aug 20
3
0
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
402
photos
49
followers
34
following
309
310
311
312
313
314
315
316
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
30th August 2020 10:28pm
sand
,
beach
,
flip
,
flops
,
aug20words
Milanie
ace
Can I join? Neat composition
August 31st, 2020
KV
ace
I always feel that way too!
August 31st, 2020
Cazzi
ace
A clever idea to end your August calendar.
August 31st, 2020
