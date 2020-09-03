Previous
Next
Slant by jb030958
319 / 365

Slant

The life guards chairs are on a slant. Never could understand why they are like that. But I was thinking it would be a good S word. SeptSSubjects
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Jennie B.

ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
87% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Love all this yellow! Great composition! Fav
September 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise