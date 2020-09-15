Sign up
S.W.A.K. 💋
Sealed with a kiss! My SeptSSubjects word for today.
15th September 2020
Jennie B.
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Kathy A
Very clever!
September 15th, 2020
Jennie B.
@kjarn
this was the “fun” one that I wanted to do. 😃
September 15th, 2020
