Four Calling Birds...... by jb030958
Photo 421

Four Calling Birds......

Just humming the 12 Days of Christmas song to get some inspiration for a photo. Remembered I had taken a bunch of bird photos a few months ago. These are my “Four Calling Birds”.
28th December 2020

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
