Photo 455
“S’more” Love ❤️
I have had this little Valentine’s Day decoration for many years. Thought it would be a nice addition to my February heart series.
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago.
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
1st February 2021 7:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heart
,
decoration
,
s’more
