Previous
Next
“S’more” Love ❤️ by jb030958
Photo 455

“S’more” Love ❤️

I have had this little Valentine’s Day decoration for many years. Thought it would be a nice addition to my February heart series.
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Jennie B.

ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
124% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise