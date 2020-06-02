Previous
Day 154: Finally! by jeanniec57
Day 154: Finally!

The earth is finally warming up enough for these guys to show up in my garden....
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
