Day 230: Osprey by jeanniec57
Photo 1300

Day 230: Osprey

This osprey was found along side a road... tomorrow it goes out to the flight pen to be tested for flight and then hopefully release.... this is one lucky bird !
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
