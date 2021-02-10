Previous
Day 41 by jeanniec57
Day 41

Books... I have to be reading one ... my mother was a librarian for 35 years.
JeannieC57

I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
Milanie ace
How sweet - I'm a big reader, too.
February 25th, 2021  
