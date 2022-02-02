Previous
Day 33: Rude Red Tail by jeanniec57
Day 33: Rude Red Tail

The educational Red Tail Hawk at work is ticked off !
2nd February 2022 2nd Feb 22

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
