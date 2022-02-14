Previous
Next
Day 45: Happy Valentines to Us ! by jeanniec57
Photo 1845

Day 45: Happy Valentines to Us !

Dinner, cards and dessert.... I am a blessed and lucky woman.
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
506% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise