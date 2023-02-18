Previous
Day 49: Toddler Craft by jeanniec57
Day 49: Toddler Craft

Whooooooooooooooooooooooo's looking at you? Bear? Bat? Owl?

Craft for the toddler program at work ... I am not super artsy... but I think I can impress the toddlers!

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
Milanie ace
Cute as can be
February 19th, 2023  
