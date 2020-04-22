Previous
Next
The right lens by jeff
Photo 1113

The right lens

Took lots of pictures of these three lovely chaps today.
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

Jeff Witts

ace
@jeff
Former retreat house warden now living in Norfolk. Busy with various voluntary roles for Archway, Blickling Hall, CARM, Edgefield Village Hall & St Pixels.
304% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise