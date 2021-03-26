Previous
Next
Early morning reflections by jeff
Photo 1267

Early morning reflections

Actually I was just trying to find a hot-spot as I waited for an electrician to arrive at the Village Hall
26th March 2021 26th Mar 21

Jeff Witts

ace
@jeff
Former retreat house warden now living in Norfolk. Busy with various voluntary roles for Archway, Blickling Hall, CARM, Edgefield Village Hall & St Pixels.
347% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise