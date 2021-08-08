Previous
Next
Village history weekend by jeff
Photo 1343

Village history weekend

We had hundreds of photos on display, dating from 1900 - 1980. They were very popular.
8th August 2021 8th Aug 21

Jeff Witts

ace
@jeff
Former retreat house warden now living in Norfolk. Busy with various voluntary roles for Archway, Blickling Hall, CARM, Edgefield Village Hall & St Pixels.
367% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise