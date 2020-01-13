Sophie Calle

Sophie Calle has long been a photographer I have admired but not fully understood. Last summer I visited the Arles les Rencontres de la photographie where I bought her most recent photography book ‘Because’ /‘ Parce que’. Because I bought a French edition I was struggling to fully understand the premise of the book. This weekend there was an article in the FT Weekend Magazine about her work and upcoming exhibition in San Francisco. The article enabled me to understand a lot more about her photography, motivations & methods. It also helped me understand the book I purchased last year & inspired me to embark on new projects and validated how I work as a photographer.