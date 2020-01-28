Previous
layered hands/ layered perspectives by judithmullineux
28 / 365

layered hands/ layered perspectives

Exercise at photography group last night was to photograph each other’s hands and reflect on the different perspectives people took. Need to generalise this to life in general.
