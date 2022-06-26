Previous
Focused Attention by julie
Photo 3587

Focused Attention

Love my brother in law and how he spent time talking to my daughter and her fiance.
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
