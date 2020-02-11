Previous
Next
42. by karasoo2
196 / 365

42.

Continuing to delve into architecture this week, very challenging for me! I have to leave my house and photograph things in public, which makes me feel awkward and rushed!!

Also, this seems to be a week where I've agreed to do too many things, so I apologize for not visiting other projects as much. Thanks, as always, for all your views and comments!
11th February 2020 11th Feb 20

Kara

ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
53% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise