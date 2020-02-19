Previous
Next
50. Every day (Maybe) by karasoo2
204 / 365

50. Every day (Maybe)

Lyla is supposed to practice violin every day, but some weeks we just drop the ball, not gonna lie!! But it fits for the "every day" theme as violin is, generally speaking, a part of our daily life :)
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Kara

ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise