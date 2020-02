51. National Pet Day

Going a bit rogue today from the prompts.. but if you think about it, Osa is a life form, and she is "still" for this picture hahah. But it's National Pet Day, and I couldn't not take a picture of our fur baby!! Erik and I had wanted a dog for YEARS but the timing was never right with moving/renting, kids, grad school, and more moving. Osa has been with us for 2 and a half years now, and we could not imagine a better pupper boo!