83. Daily Route by karasoo2
238 / 365

83. Daily Route

We are attempting to keep busy and active, so we ride bikes and walk Osa each day. I am trying to find stillness inside while the world spins madly on.
24th March 2020 24th Mar 20

Kara

ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
Photo Details

Carey Lee
Love the motion and feeling you captured!
March 25th, 2020  
