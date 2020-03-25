Previous
Next
84. Lonely Flower by karasoo2
239 / 365

84. Lonely Flower

This little plant seemed a little isolated from the rest of the group. It is practicing social distancing and being a responsible member of the global community! Be like this plant!
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

Kara

ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
65% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise