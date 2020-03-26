Previous
85. Winter Flower by karasoo2
85. Winter Flower

Kallan wrote a song and Erik helped her out with the music. I asked her what it was about and she said, "Believe in yourself and don't be down about anything."

Here's the link for the performance, I hope it makes you smile!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ui59ZLU-mgc
26th March 2020 26th Mar 20

Kara

jackie edwards ace
Oh my heart! Great job Kallan! Such a grown up concept from a young heart🤗 thanks for sharing and thank Kallan too!
March 27th, 2020  
