Be Flexible by karasoo2
250 / 365

Be Flexible

That's all we can do right now! And also, make music!
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

Kara

ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
amyK ace
Fun shot and good philosophy
April 6th, 2020  
