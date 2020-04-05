Sign up
Previous
Next
250 / 365
Be Flexible
That's all we can do right now! And also, make music!
5th April 2020
5th Apr 20
1
0
Kara
ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
284
photos
79
followers
67
following
68% complete
View this month »
243
244
245
246
247
248
249
250
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
5th April 2020 6:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
amyK
ace
Fun shot and good philosophy
April 6th, 2020
