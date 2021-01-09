Sign up
321 / 365
My Bestie
Very thankful for this guy during the pandemic and just in general. Here he is humoring me as I practice with some manual settings. He grew quite the beard during covid-19!!
9th January 2021
9th Jan 21
Kara
ace
@karasoo2
wife, mom of 2, dog mom of 1, speech-language pathologist, midwestern gal, and hobbyist photographer and hand letterer. i like drinking wine and reading books...
356
photos
65
followers
58
following
87% complete
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
9th January 2021 10:24pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
