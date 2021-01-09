Previous
My Bestie by karasoo2
My Bestie

Very thankful for this guy during the pandemic and just in general. Here he is humoring me as I practice with some manual settings. He grew quite the beard during covid-19!!
9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

Kara

@karasoo2
