What you lookin at?

There was a pair of hawks in my tree this morning. As i ran into the house to grab my camera i thought they would be gone by the time i got back. They were still there but i couldnt snap a picture - yup the sd card was in the reader by my computer so i ran back for that a second time. They were still in the tree and while one kept watch, this one tucked into breakfast. They stayed another few minutes before heading off.

Anyone know what kind of hawk/eagle they are as i dont know?

