The dog of the street by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 2048

The dog of the street

Taken Tilly home in the afternoon after a day visit, she just standing there before she go home and we go to our home. A good day....
2nd February 2022 2nd Feb 22

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
