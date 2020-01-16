Rain

Today I am thankful for...



1. Rain. The mood in the air shifted today and so did the smoke. We embraced the rain even though it was not all good news for us. It was furious and brought with it thunder and lighting. It was actually so fast and so ferocious that it washed away a lot of the top soil on our property - all down hill for us. Carved out tracks in our driveway 500 metres of damage. But we will count our blessings and look for the positives. It shifted the smoke from our sky, manged to fill our smallest and middle dams full, as well as half fill our large dam. Plus full water tanks, what more could we need. It drenched our plants and soaked our vegetable gardens. But best of all it brought HUGE smiles to our faces and a spring in our step. - Here's hoping it also rained where it is most needed.



2. Did I say Rain?, well It was amazing, the smell in the air that only rain can bring, the drop in temperature, the change in atmosphere - Simply beautiful.



3. The change in the weather. We were blessed with rain - wet, heavy and cooling rain :)