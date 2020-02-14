Sign up
Photo 579
February Series - A month of Guinea Fowl (14)
'Sand on my feet'
This is 'Rumbustious George' as I call him. He is very vocal and quite the character. I hope to capture his true personality during the month of February.
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
1743
photos
129
followers
90
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
A photo a day
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
4th February 2020 6:15pm
Tags
guineafowl
pfpets
pf2020
pfms
