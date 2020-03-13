Training day

Like most things have been, the Provincials was cancelled this weekend. Of course it was a huge disappointment for everyone, but we understand how important shutting things down is. So the kids did a training morning on Friday and at least got to do a timed run. On the gate right after this one my son popped a ski in a hole that had formed, so he didn't make it any further. Lucky for him it was not a race!!



Hope you are all doing well and enjoying some down time. I must say it's rather nice to now have a fairly empty calendar, I think I must have needed a break more than I realized.