Previous
Next
by krazybones
1 / 365

Early morning dog walk around Walsall Arboretum lake.
4th August 2022 4th Aug 22

Kaye

@krazybones
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat
Ooh lovely, that beautiful blue sky reflected in the lake is so good. A nicely balanced shot.

Welcome to 365!
August 4th, 2022  
Kaye
@pattyblue thank you. I’m nowhere near your standards but I found myself putting more thought into getting this shot than I usually would
August 4th, 2022  
Pat
It’s really well composed for a first attempt. I look back at my early shots and cringe at how bad I was! This community is so kind and supportive so never worry if you don’t think your shot is perfect, you will learn so much on here.
August 4th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Beautiful reflections. I agree with @pattyblue. My early shots were just snaps with no real attempt to make them interesting, not that you needed to do much with this. Those reflections are stunning.

I would suggest you mooch about in here to see whose style you like, then follow them. Or use the search box to find subjects you’re interested in, eg Disney, tattoo, etc and go look at those. It all starts slowly but then gains momentum until you’re following quite a few and vice versa. Hope you enjoy it!
August 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise