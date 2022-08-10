Previous
Universal wildlife by krazybones
Universal wildlife

We visited Universal Studios today and caught sight of this bird towards the end of the day. Very little wildlife in this park but this fella perched himself up beautifully. OH said it might be an egret; I don’t have a clue.
Kaye

@krazybones
