In Progress and In Progess

A sorta before and after, though both shots are painting in progress. :)See my selfie on the painting theme over @fiveplustwo this week! https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2021-02-26 And join us with your own selfie - a triptych in the style of Adde Adesokan: http://www.adde-adesokan.de/albums/triptychs-of-strangers/