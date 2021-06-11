Sign up
Photo 854
Theia
Over at
@fiveplustwo
we are playing with the Sabttier Effect - check out
my photo there
and join us with your own interpretation of the
theme
and tag
fiveplustwo-solarize
!
I used the Lightroom instructions found
here
for editing my images.
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
1
0
Megan
ace
@kuva
~Live simply, never stop learning, and find your inspiration~ United States based. Lover of travel and adventure. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but...
895
photos
58
followers
49
following
7
1
365
Canon EOS R6
11th June 2021 6:38pm
Tags
fiveplustwo-solarize
Suzanne
ace
Beautiful and thanks for tips on Sabattier effect
June 12th, 2021
