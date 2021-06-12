Sign up
Photo 857
Meeting a New Neighbor
Luckily it was a cordial meeting and we both went along our separate ways unbothered.
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
Megan
ace
@kuva
~Live simply, never stop learning, and find your inspiration~ United States based. Lover of travel and adventure. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but...
898
photos
58
followers
49
following
850
851
852
853
854
855
856
857
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
12th June 2021 7:57pm
kali
ace
skunk!!
June 13th, 2021
