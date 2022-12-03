Previous
Raining Day by kuva
Photo 894

Raining Day

View from a friend's townhouse in Philadelphia on this rainy morning.

I wish I had my straight lines a little less distorted, but I loved the light so much it was still my favorite from the day.
3rd December 2022 3rd Dec 22

Megan

ace
@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with...
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A great rainy day capture!
December 4th, 2022  
