Photo 894
Raining Day
View from a friend's townhouse in Philadelphia on this rainy morning.
I wish I had my straight lines a little less distorted, but I loved the light so much it was still my favorite from the day.
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
1
1
Megan
ace
@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with...
935
photos
54
followers
60
following
244% complete
887
888
889
890
891
892
893
894
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
3rd December 2022 11:17am
Public
Corinne C
ace
A great rainy day capture!
December 4th, 2022
