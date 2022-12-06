Previous
The Yarn Shelves by kuva
The Yarn Shelves

This is all yarn that was gifted/passed down to me by family and friends and it makes for quite the display, but I haven't been crocheting or knitting very much recently and sometimes the shelves feel more like a burden.
Megan

kali ace
such potential... see Tinna Thorudottir Thorvaldar on youtube, you might find her mosaic technique inspiring!
