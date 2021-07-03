Previous
Adulting by lisaconrad
Photo 818

Adulting

You know you are an adult when you get excited about a new vacuum.
This one is so much lighter and smaller than my last one. And the colors are fun.
Lisa Conrad

I'm back! I'm finished my year back in 2011, but a friend convinced me come back. I'm going to use it as a photo diary...
