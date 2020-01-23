Previous
Cool Eyes by lmsa
329 / 365

Cool Eyes

Bought a gel eye mask today. Looking quite cool with all the little gel balls inside :).
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

Louise

@lmsa
I read about 365 in a magazine in a dentist's waiting room years ago. The idea of challenging yourself to take a photo every day...
90% complete

Photo Details

