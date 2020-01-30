Previous
A clean start to the day by lmsa
336 / 365

A clean start to the day

I am down to the last of my face wash gel, and the next step is to cut open the container to get to the last bit. The gel made interesting patterns where I squeezed the container, so time for a photo shoot before I demolish the subject ;).
30th January 2020 30th Jan 20

Louise

@lmsa
I read about 365 in a magazine in a dentist's waiting room years ago. The idea of challenging yourself to take a photo every day...
92% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

