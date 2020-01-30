Sign up
A clean start to the day
I am down to the last of my face wash gel, and the next step is to cut open the container to get to the last bit. The gel made interesting patterns where I squeezed the container, so time for a photo shoot before I demolish the subject ;).
30th January 2020
30th Jan 20
Louise
@lmsa
I read about 365 in a magazine in a dentist's waiting room years ago. The idea of challenging yourself to take a photo every day...
329
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
Tags
closeup
,
wash
,
gel
