Photo 1789
What a Wing Span
These great egrets were still adding to their nests at the Rookery in Dallas,TX. I'm hoping our lastest heavy rains/wind/hail didn't do too much damage. All the nests were very high in the trees.
27th April 2020
27th Apr 20
2
2
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
27th April 2020 8:44am
Tags
birds
,
flying
,
egret
,
dallas
,
tx
,
rookery
judith deacon
ace
Wonderful detail.
May 2nd, 2020
Lisa Poland
ace
Wow, such beautiful detail.
May 2nd, 2020
