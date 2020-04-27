Previous
What a Wing Span by lynne5477
Photo 1789

What a Wing Span

These great egrets were still adding to their nests at the Rookery in Dallas,TX. I'm hoping our lastest heavy rains/wind/hail didn't do too much damage. All the nests were very high in the trees.
27th April 2020 27th Apr 20

Lynne

@lynne5477
judith deacon ace
Wonderful detail.
May 2nd, 2020  
Lisa Poland ace
Wow, such beautiful detail.
May 2nd, 2020  
