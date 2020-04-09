Previous
Next
Whatcha Doin? by mariaostrowski
Photo 3014

Whatcha Doin?

Working out at home ... Virtual Zoom Meeting of course. Joey thinks it's silly to get out of bed at 5 am just to jump around & then lie on the floor moving wierdly.
9th April 2020 9th Apr 20

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2020 - YEAR 9!! Little did I think that I would still be posting a picture everyday for over 8 years. I love looking...
826% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise